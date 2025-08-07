Sunil Mittal-led entity to offload $1.06 billion worth Airtel shares

Indian Continent Investment Ltd, a promoter group entity of Bharti Airtel, will sell about 50 million of shares, or 0.8% of its stake worth $1.06 billion, according to a term sheet accessed by Mint on Thursday.

The transaction is expected to take place on Friday, 8 August. Jefferies and JP Morgan are managing the deal, the term sheet showed.

The Sunil Mittal-led promoter group entity of Bharti Airtel will offload the shares at an offer price of ₹1,862 per share, which represents a 3% discount to the scrip’s last closing price.

On Thursday, shares of Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1,920.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 0.5% from Wednesday. The stock has risen 20.3% since the beginning of this year.

As of June end, Indian Continent Investment held 2.47% stake in Bharti Airtel. Its first holding date was on 30 September 2007.

Queries emailed to Airtel late evening on Thursday did not elicit in any response.

Notably, in February, Indian Continent Investment had offloaded 0.84% stake in the company for ₹8,485 crore. At that time, Bharti Telecom Limited, another promoter entity of Airtel, had acquired nearly 24% of Indian Continent Investment sale.

Last November, Bharti Telecom, which holds 40.47% stake in Bharti Airtel as of June, had acquired around 1.2% shares of the company from Indian Continent Investment through an off-market transaction.

Steady growth despite dues

Bharti Airtel clocked a consolidated revenue of ₹1.7 trillion in FY25, up 10.4% from the previous year. The telecom operator achieved a record-high revenue market share of 40% in mobile services during the year, according to the company’s FY25 annual report.

The deal comes at a time when Bharti Airtel on 21 July overtook Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become India’s third-largest company by market capitalization. The company’s market value had risen to ₹11.45 trillion on the day, which was ₹2,220 crore more than TCS.

In the April-June quarter, Bharti Airtel’s average revenue per user (Arpu) rose 2% sequentially to an industry-leading ₹250, as it continues its recovery from years of low tariffs. In the same period, the Arpu of Reliance Jio, India’s No. 1 carrier by number of subscribers, rose to ₹208.8 from ₹206.2.

As of June end, Reliance Jio had 498 million subscribers, and Airtel’s total mobile subscriber base was at 362.8 million.

A stable quarter for Airtel comes at a time when the telecom sector is moving towards a duopoly with both Airtel and Jio eating into the market share of Vodafone Idea and state-owned BSNL.

In April, Airtel had urged the department of telecommunications (DoT) to convert its regulatory dues of about ₹40,000 crore into equity, which would give the government a 3-4% stake in India’s second-largest telecom operator. The company did not disclose whether it has heard back from the government on its proposal.

Within the next one year, Airtel has a deferred payment liability for AGR of ₹5,054 crore, in addition to ₹538 crore in deferred payment liability for spectrum, according to the company’s FY25 annual report. Over the next five years, Airtel has a total deferred payment liability including AGR and spectrum of ₹51,243 crore, as per the report.

Lately, Airtel has been focusing on the enterprise side with new areas such as cloud and data centres. This comes at a time when it is seeing a weakness in revenue from the B2B business as it is shedding low-margin wholesale commodity voice and messaging business.