Sunil Mittal-led entity to offload $1.06 billion worth Airtel shares
Summary
Indian Continent Investment Ltd will offload the shares at an offer price of ₹1,862 per share, which represents a 3% discount to the scrip’s last closing price.
Indian Continent Investment Ltd, a promoter group entity of Bharti Airtel, will sell about 50 million of shares, or 0.8% of its stake worth $1.06 billion, according to a term sheet accessed by Mint on Thursday.
