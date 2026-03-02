Sunil Mittal unveils succession plan as Airtel raises Arpu ambition to ₹350

He explained that this would mean taking 80-90% of the new additions or new growth to get a slightly improved market share. “It's very very difficult because neither us nor the other major player are going to yield too much ground because we are going to fight for every customer in the marketplace which we have been doing for the last three decades,” Mittal said adding that the same is going to very tough for an operator like Vodafone Idea which only has a 14-15% revenue market share and is not present in a meaningful way in almost half of the markets.