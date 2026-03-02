Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has said that members of the next generation of the Bharti family will become more visible ‘at the shareholders’ table’ in the coming years, signalling a gradual succession plan within the group.
Sunil Mittal unveils succession plan as Airtel raises Arpu ambition to ₹350
SummaryWhile Sunil Bharti Mittal guides for higher free cash flows and a progressive dividend, analysts warn of a ‘conglomerate discount’ as the company moves into competitive data centre and lending markets.
