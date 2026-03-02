Sunil Mittal unveils succession plan as Airtel raises Arpu ambition to ₹350

Mittal said the younger family members would be mentored by him, executive vice-chairman Gopal Vittal, and the senior leadership team as they gradually assume larger roles. The comments offer the clearest indication yet of how succession planning is evolving at the Bharti Group, signalling continuity while retaining professional management oversight at one of India’s largest telecom and diversified business conglomerates.



Speaking about succession planning as he approaches 70, Mittal said in a recent investor call with analysts that he still has ‘some years left’ to contribute to Bharti Airtel and Bharti Enterprises.