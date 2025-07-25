Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani ‘not a shareholder,’ says Sona Comstar, proceeds with AGM

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, is not a shareholder of the company, Sona Comstar said in a statement on Friday, and proceeded with its Annual General Meeting(AGM) despite requests of deferment from the deceased chairman's mother.

The automotive technology company said that based on the fact that “Rani Kapur is not a shareholder of the Company, the Company concluded that it could not defer the AGM.”

“The AGM was conducted on schedule, in full compliance with applicable laws and regulatory frameworks,” Sona Comstar said in its statement.

In her letter to the board, Rani Kapur had sought deferment of the AGM by two weeks.

What did Rani Kapur allege? Besides seeking deferment, Rani Kapur had also alleged that she “was made to sign certain documents and pressured into certain things”, amid a period of mourning following the sudden death of her son, Sunjay Kapur.

Sona Comstar, however, refuted the claims.

“For clarity, the Company confirms that no documents have been signed or obtained from Mrs. Rani Kapur by the Company following the passing of Mr. Sunjay Kapur,” the company said in its statement.

Sunjay Kapur – Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and the chairman of auto components manufacturer Sona Comstar — passed away at the age of 53 years in June 2025, after a heart attack while playing polo. He had reportedly swallowed a bee during the match.

Sunjay's mother Rani, is also the former chairperson of the Sona group and wife of former Chairman Surinder Kapur. She however, has not been a shareholder of the company at least since 2019, said the automotive giant.

Rani Kapur had also alleged that the death of her son in the UK last month was in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances" and she has not given any consent or officially nominated any person to be on the board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings.