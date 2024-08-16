Inside the reticent mind of FirstCry’s top bee—Supam Maheshwari
Summary
- Supam Maheshwari, the reticent co-founder of FirstCry, has grown not one but three startups that are worth more than $1 billion, all from his home base in Pune. Following FirstCry’s stellar market debut, he's now focusing on taking another taking a second company public.
MUMBAI : In the midst of covid lockdowns a few top executives of ChrysCapital, a private equity firm headquartered in New Delhi, decided to make a trip to Pune. That city about 150 km to Mumbai’s south is home to an unassuming entrepreneur who over the past decade and half has founded three startup unicorns.
That includes Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd—the parent company of baby products retailer FirstCry—that made a stellar stock market debut this week.
The ChrysCapital executives were looking to make their first investment in FirstCry and had conducted most of their due diligence online over Zoom meetings. But they wanted to meet in person the FirstCry team and co-founder and chief executive Supam Maheshwari.