SuperHealth bets honesty, light assets will power its out-patient hospital model

Bengaluru: Varun Dubey, who has spent the past decade moving between India’s consumer internet and healthcare worlds, now wants to build what he calls an “honest healthcare” hospital system—starting with a membership pass that covers consultations and doctor-prescribed diagnostics for a family.
“The customer has three fundamental problems when it comes to core healthcare experience today…i.e. high quality care, seamless and easy to access as possible and of course, affordable,” Dubey said in an interview.
Dubey’s argument is that India’s hospital experience today is broken due to crowded outpatient departments (OPDs), long waits, opaque billing and low trust arising from one underlying issue: the cost of setting up and running a hospital.
That mismatch between what patients want and how hospitals are run, Dubey says, is why he is building SuperHealth.
Launched in October, SuperHealth is positioning itself not as an OPD app but as a full hospital, trying to win patients on experience and trust—less wait times, clearer pricing, and fewer incentives for doctors to overprescribe. Its consumer entry point is a “VIP pass” at ₹3,999 per year, which covers four family members, unlimited doctor consultations, and any diagnostics prescribed by its doctors, with defined exclusions.
- SuperHealth builds hospitals at ₹70 lakh per bed, roughly 30% of the cost of traditional corporate hospitals.
- The model claims a 5% OPD-to-IPD conversion rate, half the industry average, aimed at reducing unnecessary surgeries.
- Plans are underway for 10 new hospitals in Bengaluru, with an investment of up to ₹1,500 crore.
- The startup focuses on removing operational bottlenecks to increase bed turnover.
Dubey did not disclose pass sales but said early demand at SuperHealth's flagship hospital in Koramangala, a Bengaluru suburb, hit third-year targets within the first quarter.
Asset-light blueprint
The company is set to expand its Bengaluru presence with 10 new hospitals totalling about one million sq. ft of hospital infrastructure, with the deal value estimated at ₹1,200-1,500 crore, as reported by The Economic Times.
Separately, at least two people familiar with the company’s operations said SuperHealth is in the middle of a large fundraise and has appointed investment bank Veda Corporate Advisors as its financial adviser for the round.
India’s healthcare market is projected to reach $638 billion, about ₹54.6 trillion, by 2025, according to IBEF.
In January, Bengaluru-based recovery-care chain Sukino raised $31 million (about ₹260 crore) in a Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Private equity has also been active: Grant Thornton Bharat pegged PE investments into Indian pharma and healthcare at ₹4,900 crore across 33 deals in Q2 2025.
Dubey argues the same capital intensity that makes large platforms attractive to investors is also what distorts incentives on the ground, pushing operators to recover heavy upfront costs from day one.
That is why, he said, SuperHealth is trying to keep capex low and unit economics clean.
“In tier I cities, corporate-hospital capex is typically ₹2-3 crore per bed, while we make our hospitals at ₹70 lakh a bed since we do not own land or properties but focus on a long-term leasing-led real estate approach and rapid construction,” he added.
Clinical throughput versus patient safety
On clinical intensity, he pointed to OPD-to-in-patient conversion as a proxy for whether patients are being funnelled into admissions: “Typical OPD to IPD conversion…is about 10 to 12%. Super health does 5%,” he said. “In general, we prescribe 50% less surgeries to customers.”
OPD-to-IPD conversion is the percentage of outpatients who are eventually admitted to the hospital for surgery or overnight care.
Still, some experts urge caution about how far throughput and efficiency claims can go in a clinical setting.
“SuperHealth has yet to show how its promise of faster patient throughput through more admissions, procedures, and discharges per bed can be delivered without running into clinical realities like recovery time and safety,” said Saurabh Singhavi, director of Orin Global.
Early discharges are fine as long as certain ethical care parameters are met, and this is not possible without impeccable protocols and tracking, he said, cautioning that hospital throughput cannot be optimized in isolation because care delivery is sequential.
SuperHealth says it has signed up nine health-insurance integrations for cashless treatment, plugging a key piece for patients who typically rely on inpatient insurance for procedures and surgeries.
A SuperHealth peer, Even Healthcare, sells monthly plans that combine unlimited doctor consultations with bundled diagnostics and an optional insurance layer for hospitalization.
Still, Singhavi cautioned that adding an insurance layer to a product like SuperHealth can also create friction for insurers, because payers may have to ‘evolve’ and explicitly approve any new or faster treatment or discharge pathways a provider claims.
Optimizing the chain
A person aware of SuperHealth’s operations, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly, said that the company’s push to improve ‘throughput’ and keep OPD-to-IP conversion below industry norms is an efficiency play—not an attempt to rush clinical outcomes, and does not, by itself, imply compromised care or ‘risking consumer health’.
Dubey has similarly argued that a lower OPD-to-IP conversion and fewer surgeries reflect a push for fewer incentives for doctors rather than under-treatment. “Since all our doctors are full-time salaried doctors, our model is meant to remove revenue-linked pressure to over-prescribe, rather than to under-treat patients.”
The person aware of SuperHealth’s operations added that ‘throughput’ improvements should primarily come from removing operational bottlenecks.
For now, SuperHealth’s pitch is that if it can lower capex per bed and remove revenue-linked incentives for doctors, it can compete on trust while still making hospital economics work through better asset utilization.