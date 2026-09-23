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Supernova in talks to raise $15–20 million from Vertex Ventures, Verlinvest

Salman SH
2 min read23 Sep 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Closer to Supernova’s market, AI English-learning app SpeakX raised $16 million in a round led by WestBridge Capital in October 2025.
Closer to Supernova’s market, AI English-learning app SpeakX raised $16 million in a round led by WestBridge Capital in October 2025.(REUTERS)
Summary

The Bengaluru-based AI English-learning startup has about $15 million in annual recurring revenue as it shifts from children’s learning content to AI-powered spoken-English lessons.

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Bengaluru-based Supernova, which runs an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app for learning spoken English, is in talks to raise $15–20 million, with Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and Verlinvest in discussions to invest, according to two people aware of the matter.

Bengaluru-based Supernova, which runs an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app for learning spoken English, is in talks to raise $15–20 million, with Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and Verlinvest in discussions to invest, according to two people aware of the matter.

The startup has about $15 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), one of the people said. ARR is an estimate of the revenue a subscription business would generate over a year at its current pace.

The startup has about $15 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), one of the people said. ARR is an estimate of the revenue a subscription business would generate over a year at its current pace.

The talks are at an advanced stage and the funding round is likely to close soon, the two people said. Mint could not ascertain the valuation being discussed. Supernova’s last known post-money valuation was around $20 million in 2024, according to data from Tracxn.

Also Read | For AI startups, venture capital shifts focus from growth to durable margins

“Some existing investors are also expected to participate in the round on a pro-rata basis,” one of the people said.

Supernova has raised about $4.67 million across two rounds, including a Series A round in March 2024, according to startup data platform Tracxn. Its existing investors include Lumikai, All In Capital and Kae Capital.

Emails and messages sent to Vertex Ventures and Verlinvest, as well as emails seeking comment from Supernova’s co-founders, went unanswered until press time.

Product shift

Founded in 2021 by Maharishi R.B., Anirudh Coontoor and Nawin Krishna, Supernova initially offered game-like quizzes, short lessons and worksheets for children studying the CBSE curriculum. It later shifted its focus to spoken English. In a blog post published in January, investor Kae Capital said the founders tried three product approaches before settling on the AI tutor in 2023.

Chief executive Maharishi R.B. studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and worked in product roles at medicine-delivery startups Myra Medicines and Medlife before joining tax-software firm Clear, according to his LinkedIn profile. Coontoor previously co-founded Myra and later worked as vice-president of engineering at Medlife. Myra was acquired by Medlife in 2019.

Also Read | The VC clock is too short for India’s startups, says Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai

The app lets learners practise speaking with an AI tutor called Nova, which provides feedback on pronunciation and grammar. Learners can also ask questions in Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi, according to Supernova’s website.

Supernova says more than 10 million learners have used its app, while its website lists 7.5 million “paid users”. Learners use short lessons and simulated conversations with Nova, the app’s AI tutor, for feedback on pronunciation, grammar and vocabulary.

In a February interview with The Economic Times, Maharishi said the service cost 200–300 a month.

Funding for Indian AI startups reached $1.07 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $802 million a year earlier, according to Venture Intelligence data. Large deals this year have spanned different parts of the industry.

Also Read | Equirus' ₹1,500 crore fund is steering clear of loss-making startups

Neysa secured commitments for up to $600 million in equity for AI computing infrastructure in February; Indian-language AI developer Sarvam raised $234 million in June; and AI-coding platform Emergent raised $130 million in July.

Closer to Supernova’s market, AI English-learning app SpeakX raised $16 million in a round led by WestBridge Capital in October 2025.

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Meet the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capitalRead more

, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

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HomeCompaniesSupernova in talks to raise $15–20 million from Vertex Ventures, Verlinvest

Supernova in talks to raise $15–20 million from Vertex Ventures, Verlinvest

Salman SH
2 min read23 Sep 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Closer to Supernova’s market, AI English-learning app SpeakX raised $16 million in a round led by WestBridge Capital in October 2025.
Closer to Supernova’s market, AI English-learning app SpeakX raised $16 million in a round led by WestBridge Capital in October 2025.(REUTERS)
Summary

The Bengaluru-based AI English-learning startup has about $15 million in annual recurring revenue as it shifts from children’s learning content to AI-powered spoken-English lessons.

Gift this article

Bengaluru-based Supernova, which runs an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app for learning spoken English, is in talks to raise $15–20 million, with Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and Verlinvest in discussions to invest, according to two people aware of the matter.

Bengaluru-based Supernova, which runs an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app for learning spoken English, is in talks to raise $15–20 million, with Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and Verlinvest in discussions to invest, according to two people aware of the matter.

The startup has about $15 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), one of the people said. ARR is an estimate of the revenue a subscription business would generate over a year at its current pace.

The startup has about $15 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), one of the people said. ARR is an estimate of the revenue a subscription business would generate over a year at its current pace.

The talks are at an advanced stage and the funding round is likely to close soon, the two people said. Mint could not ascertain the valuation being discussed. Supernova’s last known post-money valuation was around $20 million in 2024, according to data from Tracxn.

Also Read | For AI startups, venture capital shifts focus from growth to durable margins

“Some existing investors are also expected to participate in the round on a pro-rata basis,” one of the people said.

Supernova has raised about $4.67 million across two rounds, including a Series A round in March 2024, according to startup data platform Tracxn. Its existing investors include Lumikai, All In Capital and Kae Capital.

Emails and messages sent to Vertex Ventures and Verlinvest, as well as emails seeking comment from Supernova’s co-founders, went unanswered until press time.

Product shift

Founded in 2021 by Maharishi R.B., Anirudh Coontoor and Nawin Krishna, Supernova initially offered game-like quizzes, short lessons and worksheets for children studying the CBSE curriculum. It later shifted its focus to spoken English. In a blog post published in January, investor Kae Capital said the founders tried three product approaches before settling on the AI tutor in 2023.

Chief executive Maharishi R.B. studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and worked in product roles at medicine-delivery startups Myra Medicines and Medlife before joining tax-software firm Clear, according to his LinkedIn profile. Coontoor previously co-founded Myra and later worked as vice-president of engineering at Medlife. Myra was acquired by Medlife in 2019.

Also Read | The VC clock is too short for India’s startups, says Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai

The app lets learners practise speaking with an AI tutor called Nova, which provides feedback on pronunciation and grammar. Learners can also ask questions in Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi, according to Supernova’s website.

Supernova says more than 10 million learners have used its app, while its website lists 7.5 million “paid users”. Learners use short lessons and simulated conversations with Nova, the app’s AI tutor, for feedback on pronunciation, grammar and vocabulary.

In a February interview with The Economic Times, Maharishi said the service cost 200–300 a month.

Funding for Indian AI startups reached $1.07 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $802 million a year earlier, according to Venture Intelligence data. Large deals this year have spanned different parts of the industry.

Also Read | Equirus' ₹1,500 crore fund is steering clear of loss-making startups

Neysa secured commitments for up to $600 million in equity for AI computing infrastructure in February; Indian-language AI developer Sarvam raised $234 million in June; and AI-coding platform Emergent raised $130 million in July.

Closer to Supernova’s market, AI English-learning app SpeakX raised $16 million in a round led by WestBridge Capital in October 2025.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capitalRead more

, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesSupernova in talks to raise $15–20 million from Vertex Ventures, Verlinvest
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