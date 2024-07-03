Supply-chain finance programs seeing cuts as companies face high interest rates
Kristin Broughton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Jul 2024, 06:04 PM IST
SummaryAT&T, Keurig Dr Pepper and Krispy Kreme are among the companies reducing the size of such financing.
Big companies including AT&T, Keurig Dr Pepper and Krispy Kreme are pulling back on a type of short-term financing that gives them more time to pay their invoices.
