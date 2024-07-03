Supply-chain finance programs seeing cuts as companies face high interest rates

Paring back such obligations will help AT&T eliminate variables from its cash flow and plan with more certainty, the company said. Investors in recent years have punished the company’s stock for surprises, including a sharp decline in cash flow during the first quarter of 2023. AT&T delivered on its cash-flow guidance last year, and its share price is higher than it was a year ago. Shares on Tuesday closed at $18.82, up 17% from a year earlier.