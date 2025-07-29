Supreme Court closes loophole, puts business partners on notice
Summary
- The Supreme Court recently ruled that partners in a firm can be directly prosecuted for offences like cheque bounce, even if the firm itself isn’t named as an accused.
- The decision closes a legal loophole often used by defaulting partners to escape liability, strengthening creditor rights.
A recent Supreme Court ruling has plugged a longstanding loophole that often allowed defaulting partners of a firm to escape liability and evade prosecution on procedural grounds.
