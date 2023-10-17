Supreme Court orders telcos to classify licence fee as capex instead of opex, overturns Delhi HC judgement
The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice BC Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan upheld a Department of Telecommunications plea over computation of tax for licence fees to be paid by telecom companies.
The Supreme Court has on dismissed arguments by telecom companies that licence fees paid to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) be classified as revenue expenditure instead of capital expenditure.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message