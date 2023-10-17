The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice BC Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan upheld a Department of Telecommunications plea over computation of tax for licence fees to be paid by telecom companies.

The Supreme Court has on dismissed arguments by telecom companies that licence fees paid to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) be classified as revenue expenditure instead of capital expenditure.

The bench of Justice BC Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan upheld a DoT plea over computation of tax for licence fees to be paid by telcos. Bharti Airtel, Relaince Jio and Vodafone Idea are the companies likely to be majorly impacted by this turn of events.

In its ruling on October 16, the apex court in effect also overturned previous pro-telco judgements in the tax matter by the Bombay, Delhi and Karnataka High Courts. The telcos have long contended that licence fees paid post-1999 be termed as revenue expenditure and not capital expenditure.

Capex or Opex? "The controversy in these cases revolves around the question, as to, whether, the variable licence fee paid by the respondent-assessees to DoT under the New Telecom Policy of 1999 is revenue expenditure in nature and is to be allowed deduction under Section 37 of the Act, or, whether the same is capital in nature, Section 35ABB of the Act," as per the order copy. It also noted that adjustment to dues was made on TRAI's recommendations.

Large purchases of fixed assets, known as capital expenditures, are usually one-off investments aimed at generating revenue over an extended period. On the other hand, revenue expenditures refer to the day-to-day operating expenses necessary for running business operations in the short term.

The SC thus noted that while telcos are completing the payments in installments, the fundamental nature of the expense remains unchanged, emphasising that amortisation does not convert a capital expenditure into revenue expenditure and dismissed requests to recognise reclassification of the fee.

Impact Peeyush Vaish, partner at Deloitte India told the Economic Times that quick calaculations show that in the short term telcos could collectively face close to ₹8,000 crore of additional tax liabilities against the sector's estimated ₹3 lakh crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in FY24. Her expects the sector to have clsoe to ₹24,000 crore payout overall.

The Delhi HC had in 2013 ruled that telcos could consider licence fees paid post July 1999 as revenue expenditure. This judgement was challenged in the SC by the Tax Department.

