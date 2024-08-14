The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s order that allowed the Indian cricket board’s settlement with debt-laden edtech firm Byju’s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top court asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India, an operational creditor to Byju's, to deposit the settlement amount of ₹158 crore in a separate escrow account until the pendency of an appeal by a US lender to Byju's.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing an appeal filed by US-based lender Glas Trust Inc opposing the settlement. Glas Trust claimed Byju's owes it more than ₹8,000 crore and as a financial creditor, it should get priority in repayments.

While allowing the BCCI settlement, the tribunal on 2 August set aside an order of the National Company Law Tribunal initiating corporate insolvency proceedings against Byju's after the company defaulted on repaying dues to lenders. This came after Riju Raveendran, younger brother of the edtech's founder Byju Raveendran, raised ₹158 crore to pay the cricket board.

“In view of the undertaking given by Riju Raveendran, the settlement is hereby approved by this tribunal. The appeal by the applicant (Byju Raveendran) succeeds and impugned order dated 16 July is set aside. However, in case there is a breach of the undertaking given, the order of the NCLT shall stand revived," justices Sharad Kumar Sharma and Jatindranath Swain of the Chennai NCLAT held in its order of 2 August.

On Wednesday, the counsel for US lender Glas Trust strongly opposed the settlement between the BCCI and Byju's, alleging that the money given by Riju Raveendran was tainted and stolen and should have been paid to Glas Trust. The counsel argued that the Raveendran brothers were involved in roundtripping the monies involved in the settlement and therefore should not be allowed to proceed with the BCCI payoff.

“They are (Byju and Riju) are fugitives from justice. There’s an Enforcement Directorate proceeding against Byju, and a lookout notice against him, and he is living in Dubai and Riju is in London," the counsel added.