Supreme Court to hear Google's plea on 16 January against CCI penalty2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:20 AM IST
- Google - CCI case: The NCLAT had directed Google to deposit 10% of the penalty amount within three weeks
Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on 16 January an appeal of tech giant Google against a ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which refused to stay a ₹1,337.76 crores penalty imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices.