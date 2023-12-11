Supreme Court to hear insolvency plea against Zee promoters, issues notices
IDBI Trusteeship Services had moved the apex court after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal rejected its appeal to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against two Zee companies
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court has issued notices to two promoter companies of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, agreeing to hear a plea filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services for insolvency proceedings.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message