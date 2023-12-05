Supreme Court Weighs Purdue Pharma’s $6 Billion Opioid Settlement
The Justice Department is opposing the deal, saying a bankruptcy judge exceeded powers by granting Sackler family immunity from future claims.
WASHINGTON—Supreme Court justices wrestled Monday with the uncomfortable bargain struck between most victims of the opioid crisis and the Sackler family, whose Purdue Pharma promoted the addictive painkiller OxyContin: providing timely compensation for survivors in exchange for granting the wealthy family immunity from future civil lawsuits.