Supreme Universal to invest ₹1,000 crore to build Bandra's 'tallest' sea-facing tower in Mumbai

Mumbai-based real estate developer Supreme Universal has acquired development rights for a one-acre land parcel near Carter Road in Bandra West, where it plans to build a luxury and ultra-luxury residential project. The development is expected to generate around ₹1,500 crore in revenue, while the developer plans to invest approximately ₹1,000 crore in the project.

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According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), the company said the proposed tower is planned as one of the tallest developments in the neighbourhood and will offer sea views, private residences, open spaces and lifestyle-focused amenities.

Two heritage bungalows part of redevelopment According to media reports, the land parcel includes two early 20th-century bungalows — Gladhurst and Kavas Lodge — which Supreme Universal acquired from a Parsi family.

The properties stand on land owned by the Wavelash and Sunbeam housing societies.

The developer purchased the bungalow parcel a few months ago and subsequently brought other residents of the societies into the redevelopment plan, according to reports. The company has secured consent from the housing society and its residents and is expected to start the approval process soon.

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Construction is likely to begin within the next two quarters. The project is expected to take around 3.5 years to complete, media reports said.

Developer highlights limited land availability Supreme Universal said the project comes at a time when large plots suitable for development are becoming increasingly difficult to find along the Carter Road coastline.

"An approximately one-acre contiguous parcel along the Bandra West coastline represents an increasingly rare development opportunity in MMR, particularly as demand for large-format, high-ticket luxury residences continues to gravitate towards established neighbourhoods with structurally constrained A-grade supply," the company was quoted as saying by HT.

Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director of Supreme Universal, said the project would focus on space, privacy and outdoor living.

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“Finding a land parcel of this scale in Bandra West, particularly so close to the coastline, is increasingly rare. Our vision is to create a development that responds to what luxury homebuyers genuinely value today—space, privacy, openness, and thoughtfully designed experiences. A defining feature will be the private sea-facing terrace planned for every residence, complemented by one of the largest terrace gardens overlooking the ocean," Bijlani said.

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He added that the project would seek to make the sea and outdoor spaces an integral part of residents' everyday lives.

"We want residents to experience the sea and outdoors as an integral part of everyday living. Bandra West has always been one of Mumbai’s most aspirational residential destinations, but land constraints have traditionally limited the scale of amenities that developments can offer. This parcel gives us the opportunity to rethink that experience. The sporting, wellness, social, work and entertainment amenities planned here will be exceptional for the Bandra coastline, with spaces designed to become a genuine extension of residents’ homes," Bijlani said.

Carter Road property prices above ₹ 1 lakh per sq ft Local brokers quoted in reports said apartment prices around Carter Road currently exceed ₹1 lakh per sq ft, highlighting the premium commanded by the area.

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Bandra West remains one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential markets, while the limited availability of large plots has also contributed to the high value of independent properties in the neighbourhood.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.