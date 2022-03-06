Sustainability revolution sweeps the world of private equity

Bansal said the wave of sustainability is due to increasing importance of the three Cs—consumer, community and capital. Consumers have more choice, have become more conscious of their purchases decisions and would rather consume responsibly, she said. While capital is gradually moving to businesses demonstrating responsibility, communities, including all stakeholders, employees and suppliers, want to be part of something meaningful. She said digitization has also been a catalyst, teaching people how to work remotely, thus, reducing one’s carbon footprint, Bansal said, adding that smart capital recognizes that long-term returns come on the back of responsible and smart decisions by enterprises.