Suven's big neuroscience bet enters final stretch

Suven Life Sciences Ltd is on the precipice of its make-or-break moment.
The Hyderabad-based biopharmaceutical firm, focused on cracking the complex central nervous system (CNS) neuroscience puzzle, is expecting a breakthrough with its lead molecule by the end of 2026-27, with data to be released early next year.
The firm, which has invested about ₹4,000 crore into the innovation pipeline, announced on 8 July that it completed a ₹248.8 crore tranche of its 2025 preferential fundraising after all 17 non-promoter investors fully exercised their warrants, resulting in the issuance of 18.6 million equity shares. In total, it raised about ₹858 crore through the issue.
It also announced plans to set up a wholly owned Singapore subsidiary, indicating its preparation for international partnerships, co-development, or licensing.