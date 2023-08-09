Suzlon Energy gets shareholder nod for fund raising via QIP

The board approved "issuance of such number of fully paid-up equity shares and/or convertible bonds and / or non-convertible debt instruments and / or any other instruments and / or combination of instruments with or without detachable warrants with a right exercisable by the warrant holders to convert or subscribe to the equity shares or otherwise...in one or more tranches, denominated...for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹2,000 crore," Suzlon Energy said in the exchange filing.