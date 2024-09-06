Suzlon Energy share are down by -1.04%, Nifty down by -0.9%

At 06 Sep 11:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹75.21, -1.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81428.47, down by -0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹77.35 and a low of ₹74.7 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|75.69
|10
|76.77
|20
|76.55
|50
|65.39
|100
|54.68
|300
|48.16
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹77.17, ₹78.35, & ₹79.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹74.74, ₹73.49, & ₹72.31.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon Energy was -74.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in june quarter.
Suzlon Energy share price down -1.04% today to trade at ₹75.21 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas are falling today, but its peers Thermax, Aia Engineering are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.9% & -0.94% each respectively.