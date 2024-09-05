Suzlon Energy share are up by 1.25%, Nifty down by -0.09%

At 05 Sep 11:19 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹75.11, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82297.22, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹76.49 and a low of ₹74.67 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|76.35
|10
|77.29
|20
|76.24
|50
|64.97
|100
|54.32
|300
|47.97
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹75.03, ₹75.77, & ₹76.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹73.43, ₹72.57, & ₹71.83.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon Energy was -72.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in june quarter.
Suzlon Energy share price up 1.25% today to trade at ₹75.11 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Aia Engineering are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.09% & -0.07% each respectively.
