Suzlon Energy share are up by 1.25%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 75.67 and closed at ₹ 75.11. The stock reached a high of ₹ 76.49 and a low of ₹ 74.67 during the trading session.

At 05 Sep 11:19 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹75.11, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82297.22, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹76.49 and a low of ₹74.67 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 76.35 10 77.29 20 76.24 50 64.97 100 54.32 300 47.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹75.03, ₹75.77, & ₹76.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹73.43, ₹72.57, & ₹71.83.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon Energy was -72.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 116.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.5% with a target price of ₹69.48. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}