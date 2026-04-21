Suzlon eyes Europe comeback with next-gen wind turbines

Mumbai: Life is coming full circle for Suzlon Energy Ltd as the company looks to resume selling wind turbines in Europe, a market where it stopped sales nearly two decades ago as it worked its way out of a debt crisis.
Mumbai: Life is coming full circle for Suzlon Energy Ltd as the company looks to resume selling wind turbines in Europe, a market where it stopped sales nearly two decades ago as it worked its way out of a debt crisis.
The Pune-based company on Tuesday launched two new turbine designs for the European market with capacities of 5 MW and 6.3 MW, based on its new Blue Sky product platform. These add to its portfolio of 2.1 MW and 3 MW machines.
The Pune-based company on Tuesday launched two new turbine designs for the European market with capacities of 5 MW and 6.3 MW, based on its new Blue Sky product platform. These add to its portfolio of 2.1 MW and 3 MW machines.
The new platform will debut in Europe and the company will take a call later this year on the specifications in which it can be brought to India, Girish Tanti, the executive vice-chairman of Suzlon, told Mint over a call from Madrid. The Suzlon Group promoter is in Spain to attend Wind Europe's Annual Event 2026, where the new platform was launched.
The new platform gives the company access to over 100 GW of market opportunity in Europe over five years, Tanti said. For context, the company sold 1.6 GW of turbines in the first nine months of FY26, and has an existing order book of 6.4 GW. The key markets for the company in Europe are Germany, Spain, Romania, Italy, France, Poland and Portugal, in that order.
“It's been a while since we have sold a new turbine in this market,” Tanti said.
Suzlon has been present in Europe for over 25 years now. While it stopped selling new machines, it continued a research and development (R&D) and after sales service presence in the world’s foremost wind energy market after China. It has about 660 MW of turbines installed across the continent compared to its total installed capacity of 21.5 GW.
The decision to resume sales in Europe is part of the Suzlon 2.0 strategy, where the company is working on an ambitious expansion plan after successfully paring its debt and returning to profitability over the preceding years.
The company appointed Paulo Soares as the president for the group’s Europe business in January. Since then, it has started engaging customers for its 2.1 MW and 3 MW turbines, Tanti said. Simultaneously, the company is working on getting compliance certificates for these machines from European regulators, he added.
“Our Blue Sky product platform gives customers much required flexibility by seamlessly adapting to diverse wind regimes, grid conditions, and evolving permitting frameworks while maximizing asset value,” Soares said in a press statement.
Meanwhile, the smaller turbines will address the repowering market, he said. Repowering refers to retrofitting older turbines nearing the end of their life with newer nacelle and rotor while using the same foundation and tower.
Suzlon is betting on winning orders based on its credibility as one of the only five large wind turbine manufacturers globally to have survived the brutal cyclicality of the sector, Tanti said. The other established manufacturers are GE, Siemens, Vestas and Nordex, he said.
“Because of our continuous presence in Europe, because the core of our research and development is here, I think there is a huge amount of credibility and respect for Suzlon products and service,” he said. “The way we managed service during the tough times also has brought a lot of credibility.”
Suzlon has not started manufacturing its Blue Sky turbines yet. So far, the project is in the design validation stage, according to Tanti. Once the company starts receiving customer orders, it will take a call on whether to manufacture the machines at its facilities in India or to use a European supplier base, he said.
The company will spend FY27 establishing the new products and receiving first customer orders, while deliveries will begin only from late FY28 given the 18-24 months lead time in the sector, Tanti said.
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd gained over 1% early on Tuesday, trading at ₹53.12 apiece on the National Stock Exchange at 12:09 pm. The scrip has risen about 1% since the beginning of 2026 compared to an over 6% drop in the benchmark Nifty50.
The company reported revenues of ₹11,211 crore with a profit of ₹2,049 crore during the first nine months of FY26. This compares to revenues of ₹2,793 crore with a ₹2,684 crore loss in FY20. Meanwhile, the company’s debt burden narrowed from a peak of ₹17,749 crore in 2015 to being net-debt free now.