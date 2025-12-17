Mumbai: When Adani Wind supplied its first external turbine order, 3.3MW machines for a 70MW project for Opera Energy, a renewable energy company in Gujarat, it did more than add a customer.
Adani comes for wind turbines, testing Suzlon’s hard-won calm
SummaryAs Adani enters turbine manufacturing with characteristic scale and speed, India’s wind pioneer finds itself at a crossroads—stronger, leaner, and wiser, but facing a new kind of competition it understands all too well.
Mumbai: When Adani Wind supplied its first external turbine order, 3.3MW machines for a 70MW project for Opera Energy, a renewable energy company in Gujarat, it did more than add a customer.
