Adani comes for wind turbines, testing Suzlon’s hard-won calm

The ambition is vast. Adani has said it wants to deploy around 30GW of wind capacity by 2030, or a third of the country’s 100GW target by then. Until recently, Adani’s turbine manufacturing was widely assumed to be a captive exercise, designed primarily to feed the group’s own rapidly expanding power needs. The Opera Energy order has punctured that assumption. Adani is positioning itself as a supplier, not merely a buyer, and is clearly testing whether its capital strength and execution speed can be translated into credibility in a business that judges performance over decades rather than quarters.