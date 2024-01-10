Suzuki Motor to invest 67,000 crore in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD :Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corp. announced investments worth ₹67,000 crore in Gujarat on the opening day of 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzuki Motors will invest about ₹32,000 crore to expand its electric vehicle battery production facility in Gujarat and another ₹35,000 crore for a second plant in the state, said Toshihiro Suzuki, president, Suzuki Motor.

“The investment of ₹32,000 crore will add a new production line which can produce 2.5 lakh (250,000) units per year. It will increase the current annual production of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from the current 7.5 lakh (750,000) to 1 million units," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzuki Motor also plans to export new models of Jawa bikes that are made in India to Japan and European countries, he said.

With a second car manufacturing plant in Gujarat, Suzuki is expected to produce another 1 million vehicles every year, doubling its annual production to 2 million.

“India has been steadily growing as a manufacturing hub under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as a result India has now become the world’s largest automobile hub," Toshihiro Suzuki said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To mitigate the impact of carbon emissions, the Japanese firm announced it is establishing biogas plants in Gujarat, and will produce compressed natural gas, bio-ethanol and green hydrogen.

“Taking advantage of India’s animal wealth, we will start production of biogas from cow dung together with the National Diary Development Board (NDDB). Suzuki, Japan has already started construction of four biogas plants in the state," he said.

