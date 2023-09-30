Swachh Bharat Diwas 2023: ITC reaffirms commitment towards ‘Garbage Free India’, check details
The firm said the ‘Wellbeing out of Waste’ programme helped collect 64,000 MT of dry waste from 1,270 wards in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, major towns of Telangana and several districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Indian conglomerate company ITC Limited, headquartered in Kolkata, on 30 reaffirmed its unwavering commitment towards this year’s Swachh Bharat Diwas theme of ‘Garbage Free India’ by strengthening its sustainable circular economy initiatives.
