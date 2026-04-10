Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy steps down; Phani Kishan and Rahul Bothra join board in leadership rejig

Lakshmi Nandan Reddy, co-founder of Swiggy, will resign from the food and grocery delivery company with immediate effect, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday, 10 April.

According to the filing, Reddy's exit is attributed to his wish to pursue other professional interests. While he has held multiple positions at Swiggy, he was more recently leading Crew, Swiggy's AI concierge offering.

“Nandan has been a vital collaborator and a visionary force throughout Swiggy's evolution—from our beginnings in a single Bengaluru neighbourhood to becoming a nationwide platform serving millions. His steadfast commitment to our culture, innovation, and the consumer experience is woven into our DNA,” said Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO, Swiggy.

Reddy and Majety had started Swiggy, along with Rahul Jaimini, who resigned in 2020 to start his own company, Pesto Tech, according to Moneycontrol.

Major board rejig announced Swiggy also announced in the exchange filing that its co-founder and chief growth officer, Phani Kishan, and chief financial officer Rahul Bothra will join the board of directors, effective 1 June 2026.

Apart from that, Renan De Castro Alves Pinto of Prosus Ventures will join the board as a nominee director, succeeding Roger Clark Rabalais, who will step down following his transition from the Dutch technology investor. Rabalais has also cited other professional commitments as the reason behind his exit.

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Pinto is an International corporate finance and technology executive with over 20 years of experience. He is currently the Group CFO of Despegar.

On the appointments of Kishan and Bothra, Majety said, “Phani and Rahul have been with Swiggy since the early days and have been instrumental in steering the company through its most defining chapters. Their understanding of our business and unwavering focus on both innovation and execution have been foundational to our journey. As we enter the next phase of our growth, their perspective will be invaluable in shaping our long-term direction."