Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy steps down; Phani Kishan and Rahul Bothra join board in leadership rejig

Lakshmi Nandan Reddy, co-founder of Swiggy, will resign from the food and grocery delivery company with immediate effect, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday, 10 April.
According to the filing, Reddy's exit is attributed to his wish to pursue other professional interests. While he has held multiple positions at Swiggy, he was more recently leading Crew, Swiggy's AI concierge offering.
“Nandan has been a vital collaborator and a visionary force throughout Swiggy's evolution—from our beginnings in a single Bengaluru neighbourhood to becoming a nationwide platform serving millions. His steadfast commitment to our culture, innovation, and the consumer experience is woven into our DNA,” said Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO, Swiggy.
Reddy and Majety had started Swiggy, along with Rahul Jaimini, who resigned in 2020 to start his own company, Pesto Tech, according to Moneycontrol.
Swiggy also announced in the exchange filing that its co-founder and chief growth officer, Phani Kishan, and chief financial officer Rahul Bothra will join the board of directors, effective 1 June 2026.
Apart from that, Renan De Castro Alves Pinto of Prosus Ventures will join the board as a nominee director, succeeding Roger Clark Rabalais, who will step down following his transition from the Dutch technology investor. Rabalais has also cited other professional commitments as the reason behind his exit.
Pinto is an International corporate finance and technology executive with over 20 years of experience. He is currently the Group CFO of Despegar.
On the appointments of Kishan and Bothra, Majety said, “Phani and Rahul have been with Swiggy since the early days and have been instrumental in steering the company through its most defining chapters. Their understanding of our business and unwavering focus on both innovation and execution have been foundational to our journey. As we enter the next phase of our growth, their perspective will be invaluable in shaping our long-term direction."
Swiggy's shares were trading at ₹276 apiece at the end of the trading session on 10 April, up 1.5% on the NSE.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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