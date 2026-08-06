Swiggy targets ₹10,000 crore Ebitda by FY31, bets on food delivery and Instamart

Bengaluru: Swiggy Ltd on Thursday set a five-year roadmap to build a ₹10,000-crore adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) business by FY31, driven by rapid growth in food delivery, quick commerce and dining out.
At its Capital Markets Day, the company said it aims to more than triple consolidated gross order value (GOV) to around ₹2.5 trillion by FY31, implying a compound annual growth rate of over 30%. It expects adjusted Ebitda margins to expand to around 4% of GOV.