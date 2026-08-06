Swiggy targets ₹10,000 crore Ebitda by FY31, bets on food delivery and Instamart

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
3 min read6 Aug 2026, 01:52 PM IST
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Swiggy expects earnings per share to improve from a ₹16 loss in FY26 to ₹30-33 by FY31, reflecting a sharp turnaround in profitability.(REUTERS)
Summary
Swiggy said it aims to more than triple its consolidated gross order value to around 2.5 trillion by FY31, implying a compound annual growth rate of over 30%

Bengaluru: Swiggy Ltd on Thursday set a five-year roadmap to build a 10,000-crore adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) business by FY31, driven by rapid growth in food delivery, quick commerce and dining out.

At its Capital Markets Day, the company said it aims to more than triple consolidated gross order value (GOV) to around 2.5 trillion by FY31, implying a compound annual growth rate of over 30%. It expects adjusted Ebitda margins to expand to around 4% of GOV.

The Bengaluru-based company expects its earnings per share to improve from a loss of 16 in FY26 to 30-33 by FY31.

On Thursday, Swiggy’s shares rose nearly 5% following the news. They later pared some gains and were up 0.5% at 297.90 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | Swiggy, Eternal take different routes to food delivery growth

Swiggy said it plans to achieve its target by expanding its monthly transacting user base by 2.5-3 times, increasing ordering frequency and broadening consumer use cases across its platforms. The company ended Q1FY27 with a B2C GOV of 18,926 crore and 27.5 million average monthly transacting users.

“Our confidence in achieving our five-year Ebitda goal is rooted in the strength of our fundamentals,” managing director and group chief executive Sriharsha Majety said, adding that Swiggy operates across three large consumer markets, each capable of compounding over the coming years.

The food delivery business is expected to contribute roughly half of the FY31 Ebitda target. Swiggy projects the business to generate around 5,000 crore in adjusted Ebitda, with GOV growing 2.5-3.5 times over FY26 levels.

The company said affordability initiatives, including its recently launched Toing platform, would be a key growth lever as it looks to close the frequency gap in the country’s food delivery market, where about 70% of users currently order less than once a month.

The company estimates India’s food services market to expand from around $90 billion in 2026 to about $150 billion by 2031, creating room for above-market growth. Affordability alone could unlock 5-7 percentage points of additional category growth, it noted.

Also Read | Why Swiggy users must save cards separately for Instamart

Quick commerce

In quick commerce, Instamart is targeting GOV of more than 1.5 trillion by FY31, representing a four- to fivefold increase over FY26. It also aims to expand its monthly transacting user base to over 40 million while moving towards Ebitda breakeven.

Swiggy said Instamart has already improved unit economics, with contribution margin losses narrowing to 0.2% of GOV in Q1FY27 from much steeper losses in earlier periods. About 45% of its dark store network is already contribution-margin positive, while five of its seven largest cities, including Bengaluru, are operating profitably.

“To stand out in a crowded quick commerce market, we are building differentiation through better products, stronger brand partnerships and our own brands, rather than competing only on speed,” Nandita Sinha, Instamart’s newly appointed CEO, said.

Also Read | Swiggy cofounders pick up stake in India’s first space unicorn Skyroot

The company also plans to differentiate Instamart through “Switch”, a platform focused on premium assortment and quality products.

Meanwhile, Swiggy expects Dineout to emerge as another meaningful profit engine. The dining-out business, which completed its first full year of adjusted Ebitda profitability in FY26, is projected to grow its GOV five-fold to 20,000-25,000 crore by FY31. Alongside business expansion, Swiggy said it is investing heavily in artificial intelligence.

Swiggy said it remains debt-free with a cash balance of 14,400 crore. It reiterated that its transition to an investor-owned commerce company (IOCC) structure and the proposed increase in the foreign shareholding cap to 49.5% would enable Instamart's move to a first-party inventory model within two-four quarters of shareholder approval.

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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