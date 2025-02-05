Quick commerce is a cash-guzzler, but Swiggy is unfazed

“Globally, there are multiple instances where even a super-app has a use-case sitting outside it. In our case, Dineout was acquired and integrated into our unified app; while continuing to operate as a standalone app too. We have also experimented with Swiggy Daily and InsanelyGood as standalone-only apps in the past. At the same time, we have also launched Swiggy Scenes on the unified app in December," the firm said in the shareholders’ letter.