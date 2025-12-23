Bengaluru/New Delhi: Late last week, a new retail store branded Swiggy Instamart opened in Gurugram, bringing the smartphone app into the physical world. Stocked with everything from pulses and condiments to baby diapers and skincare essentials, the store mirrors the breadth of the digital platform.
Mint Explainer: What the new branded retail store means for Swiggy Instamart
SummaryMint unpacks how the store functions, whether Swiggy Instamart stands to gain meaningfully, and what this could mean for quick commerce.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: Late last week, a new retail store branded Swiggy Instamart opened in Gurugram, bringing the smartphone app into the physical world. Stocked with everything from pulses and condiments to baby diapers and skincare essentials, the store mirrors the breadth of the digital platform.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More