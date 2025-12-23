Mint Explainer: What the new branded retail store means for Swiggy Instamart

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Late last week, a new retail store branded Swiggy Instamart opened in Gurugram, bringing the smartphone app into the physical world. Stocked with everything from pulses and condiments to baby diapers and skincare essentials, the store mirrors the breadth of the digital platform.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: Late last week, a new retail store branded Swiggy Instamart opened in Gurugram, bringing the smartphone app into the physical world. Stocked with everything from pulses and condiments to baby diapers and skincare essentials, the store mirrors the breadth of the digital platform.
Designed as an experiential format, the outlet allows customers to walk in, browse the aisles, and shop much like they would in a traditional supermarket. This pilot initiative adds a compelling new dimension to online-first retail, and analysts suggest it could signal a shift in how the still-nascent quick commerce industry approaches growth amid intense competition.
Mint unpacks how the store functions, whether Swiggy Instamart stands to gain meaningfully, and what this could mean for quick commerce.
Swiggy Instamart did not respond to queries shared by Mint.
Why does Swiggy Instamart have a store?
Located in the upscale neighbourhood of M3M 65th Avenue of Gurugram, the store stands in the midst of a host of residential and commercial properties, including large housing complexes.
At the outset, the store appears to be like any other department store—stocked with everyday products ranging from essentials such as pulses, fresh produce and grains to even nicotine products. Noice, Swiggy’s private label selling breads, paneer and snacks among other food items, also sits comfortably on the shelves.
The store is run by PYD Retail Pvt Ltd, a seller that operates on Swiggy Instamart’s online app as well. According to a person close to the company, the stores will continue to stock limited SKUs, especially in categories such as fresh fruit and vegetables that consumers may prefer to touch and test before purchasing.
By launching a physical Instamart store, Swiggy is testing a hybrid model that blends the immediacy of quick commerce with the sensory experience of in-store shopping, according to Satish Meena, analyst at market research firm Datum Intelligence.
Sellers are likely to use such stores to analyze what categories are likely to sell better and fulfil better demand forecasting and inventory control.
To be sure, Instamart does have separate dark stores or micro warehouses in the area to fulfil its online orders. Products available in the store are sold at MRP and a standee with a link to download the app is placed inside the store. The paper bags are Swiggy-branded, and there are no delivery or handling fees.
How else can Instamart benefit?
Branding could emerge as a meaningful revenue lever for Swiggy Instamart, especially as quick commerce platforms mature beyond pure delivery economics.
As growth in order volumes moderates across the sector, brands are increasingly willing to pay for visibility closer to the point of purchase, through preferred placement, in-store signage, or exclusive product launches.
A physical format also allows Instamart to monetize brand partnerships more directly, converting its rich consumer data and category dominance into high-margin advertising and co-marketing opportunities, said Datum’s Meena.
For an industry grappling with thin margins, branding-led revenue offers a way to offset logistics-heavy costs without relying solely on higher delivery fees or discounts.
Does it undermine the online playbook?
Analysts believe the move does raise fundamental questions about the quick commerce model.
“Offline stores come with higher fixed costs, operational complexity, and slower scalability. These are challenges digital platforms were built to avoid. While the format may help Instamart test customer behaviour and brand visibility, it risks diluting the proposition of speed and convenience that defines quick commerce,” said Datum’s Meena.
Moreover, physical stores add limited incremental insight into consumer behaviour, given the vast amount of transaction and user data already available to quick commerce platforms.
“There are still many unknowns. The main questions are if Instamart is serious about offline retail, how exactly the branding exercise will work, and why was Gurugram chosen as the first market for the experiment. All of this will clarify the company’s plans and therefore, investor confidence,” Meena added.
Although it is unclear if Swiggy Instamart will expand this experiment, a hybrid format could change the whole dynamic of its business, according to Sandeep Abhange, research analyst at brokerage firm LKP Securities.
“The business case investors have backed is an internet-first model with minimal capital requirements beyond dark stores. Moving into physical retail reverses that logic will bring higher capex, operational drag, and potentially slower return,” Abhange noted.
However, the source quoted above noted that the move does not suggest a shift by Instamart to omnichannel retail. Currently, this is a focused consumer experiment for a single seller of Instamart, not a large-scale move into traditional retail, this person noted.
This comes at a time when competitive intensity in quick commerce is on the rise. Blinkit commands over 50% of the market, while the rest is split among Zepto, Instamart, Tata Digital-backed BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now, according to BofA Research. Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart are loss-making, hurt by high cash burn.