Companies
After lip-smacking Swiggy IPO, Prosus prepares for its next hit
Sneha Shah , Ranjani Raghavan 8 min read 20 Nov 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Summary
- Ashutosh Sharma, the head of Prosus in India, visits his hometown, Bareilly, twice a year. Bareilly’s bazaars are known for their zari zardozi embroidery work. They can also be enriching for investors—what Sharma learns can shape Prosus’ investment thesis.
A few months back, Prosus, one of the world’s largest technology investors, faced a debilitating condition in India. It wrote off its entire $500 million investment in Byju’s, six years after it first backed the edtech company once valued at $22 billion. Last year, the Prosus representative on the board of Think & Learn, the parent company of Byju’s, had resigned citing poor governance standards.
