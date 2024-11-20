After lip-smacking Swiggy IPO, Prosus prepares for its next hit

One of Naspers’ earliest bets was backing a former Google executive with a $5 million cheque back in 2006 to set up Ibibo in Gurugram. This would spawn the online travel and hospitality Ibibo Group (which went on to acquire travel aggregator Redbus) as well as seed the origins of its payments business PayU in 2011, which has now emerged as Prosus’ mainstay in fintech. Despite some hiccups over the last few years, PayU is large enough to consider a public listing over the next two years.