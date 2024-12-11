Swiggy launched One BLCK, an invitation-only premium membership offering faster deliveries, complimentary dining perks, and priority customer support. It retains all features of Swiggy One and partners with brands like Amazon Prime and Disney+.

India's food-delivery platform Swiggy has unveiledOne BLCK, an exclusive, invitation-only membership aimed at consumers seeking premium convenience and enhanced service levels.

According to the company, the new membership promises a range of benefits, including faster food deliveries backed by an on-time guarantee and perks such as complimentary cocktails, drinks, or desserts when dining out. Members will also gain access to priority support from Swiggy's top-tier customer care agents for a more personalised service experience.

In addition to the new benefits, One BLCK members will retain all features of the existing Swiggy One membership, including unlimited free food and Instamart services deliveries and exclusive discounts on food delivery and dining via Dineout.

Positioned as an industry-first, One BLCK extends its reach beyond food delivery and quick commerce, incorporating dining out and premium partner perks. Swiggy says these benefits include collaborations with brands such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Hamleys, and Cinepolis. As part of its launch offerings, One BLCK members will also receive complimentary Yatra Prime memberships.

“We are thrilled to introduce Swiggy One BLCK, designed to provide an elevated experience for users who demand the highest levels of service, convenience, and exclusive privileges from Swiggy," said Phani Kishan, Co-founder and CGO of Swiggy.

Kishan added "Swiggy One BLCK is the business-class equivalent for our customers—refining the aspects that matter most to premium users: speed, reliability, and personalized care. With this launch, we're setting a new benchmark for premium memberships in the industry."

Currently priced at ₹299 for a three-month plan during its launch phase, One BLCK is available exclusively by invitation. Invitations will be extended in phases, targeting select users across India. Existing Swiggy One members also have the option to upgrade to this premium membership.

Swiggy’s expansion of its membership portfolio comes as competition in the Indian food delivery and quick-commerce sectors intensifies, with platforms striving to capture and retain high-value customers through differentiated offerings.