Swiggy records 10.7% rise in food orders during this Diwali; Masala Dosa, Kaju Katli, Paneer Butter Masala top the list

Swiggy recorded a 10.7% growth in food delivery orders during the Diwali weekend (Nov 6-8, 2026) compared to last year (October 18-20, 2025). Revealing what modern Indian households ordered during the Diwali celebrations, the company shared Masala Dosa, Kaju Katli and Paneer Butter Masala emerged as the most ordered dishes across the country.
During the Diwali festivities, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Swiggy delivered an average of 97,545 food orders per hour, as per the company. The popular food delivery platform revealed that savoury items like Masala Dosa and Paneer Butter Masala were most ordered by users. Interestingly, Appam and Samosa made a surprise entry into the top ten ordered dishes category this time.
Amongst the sweets, Kaju Katli emerged as the Diwali favourite. It was followed by other sweets such as Motichoor Ladoo, Roshogolla, and Gulab Jamun. Kaju Katli has especially dominated orders across regions like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.
The festive indulgence was reflected in the scale of orders, as shared by the company.
In Hyderabad, one of the largest single orders in the country was placed on November 6, 2026. It consisted of 57 packets of assorted sweets which came to ₹41,895. On Diwali (Nov 8, 2026), a customer from Mumbai placed an order worth ₹41,772, which included seven hampers of assorted sweets.
Besides ordering in, people also opted to step out even more this year. According to the company, a surge in table reservations was recorded on their Dineout app. Reservations on Diwali Eve (Nov 7, 2026) reportedly saw a surge of 7.4% when compared to the previous year (Oct 19, 2025). Similarly, table bookings on Diwali (Nov 8, 2026) also witnessed a significant increase, climbing 38.5% in comparison to last year (Oct 20, 2025).
Metro cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai topped in terms of these bookings between November 6-7. On the other hand, regions like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh led bookings among emerging markets.
The group dining trend was seen in a grand feast in Mumbai, where customers ran up a hefty bill of ₹1,34,210 on November 6. Meanwhile, large group bookings were also prominent in Gujarat, with bookings for 30 people each recorded in Surat and Ahmedabad.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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