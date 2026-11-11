Swiggy records 10.7% rise in food orders during this Diwali; Masala Dosa, Kaju Katli, Paneer Butter Masala top the list

Swiggy recorded a 10.7% growth in food delivery orders during the Diwali weekend (Nov 6-8, 2026) compared to last year (October 18-20, 2025). Revealing what modern Indian households ordered during the Diwali celebrations, the company shared Masala Dosa, Kaju Katli and Paneer Butter Masala emerged as the most ordered dishes across the country.
During the Diwali festivities, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Swiggy delivered an average of 97,545 food orders per hour, as per the company. The popular food delivery platform revealed that savoury items like Masala Dosa and Paneer Butter Masala were most ordered by users. Interestingly, Appam and Samosa made a surprise entry into the top ten ordered dishes category this time.
Amongst the sweets, Kaju Katli emerged as the Diwali favourite. It was followed by other sweets such as Motichoor Ladoo, Roshogolla, and Gulab Jamun. Kaju Katli has especially dominated orders across regions like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.
The festive indulgence was reflected in the scale of orders, as shared by the company.
In Hyderabad, one of the largest single orders in the country was placed on November 6, 2026. It consisted of 57 packets of assorted sweets which came to ₹41,895. On Diwali (Nov 8, 2026), a customer from Mumbai placed an order worth ₹41,772, which included seven hampers of assorted sweets.
Besides ordering in, people also opted to step out even more this year. According to the company, a surge in table reservations was recorded on their Dineout app. Reservations on Diwali Eve (Nov 7, 2026) reportedly saw a surge of 7.4% when compared to the previous year (Oct 19, 2025). Similarly, table bookings on Diwali (Nov 8, 2026) also witnessed a significant increase, climbing 38.5% in comparison to last year (Oct 20, 2025).
Metro cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai topped in terms of these bookings between November 6-7. On the other hand, regions like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh led bookings among emerging markets.
The group dining trend was seen in a grand feast in Mumbai, where customers ran up a hefty bill of ₹1,34,210 on November 6. Meanwhile, large group bookings were also prominent in Gujarat, with bookings for 30 people each recorded in Surat and Ahmedabad.