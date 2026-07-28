Swiggy taps ex-Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha to lead Instamart as quick commerce battle heats up

Swiggy Instamart has appointed former Myntra chief executive Nandita Sinha as its new chief executive officer, bringing in one of India's most experienced consumer-internet executives to lead the quick-commerce business as competition in the sector intensifies.
Sinha will assume the role on 3 August, succeeding Amitesh Kumar Jha, who resigned on Monday to pursue opportunities outside the company.
Jha's resignation takes effect immediately and he ceases to be part of Swiggy's senior management from 28 July, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. He was appointed Instamart CEO in August 2024.
Sinha most recently led Flipkart Group-backed Myntra, where she oversaw market share gains after the online fashion marketplace achieved Ebitda profitability in 2024. Before that, she held leadership positions at Flipkart, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever.
“Nandita is one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders, and I'm enthusiastic about the vision, customer obsession and operational rigor she brings to the team we've built at Instamart,” Swiggy managing director and group chief executive Sriharsha Majety said in the filing.
Majety credited Jha with steering Instamart through a key phase of expansion, citing the launch of private label Noice, improvements in contribution margins and the operating discipline built under his leadership.
For Sinha, the move marks a shift from fashion e-commerce to one of India's fastest-growing and most fiercely contested digital commerce segments.
“I have long admired what the team at Instamart has built. It's a business with a strong customer-first culture, great talent and significant opportunities ahead,” she said.
The leadership change comes as India's quick-commerce race enters a new phase. Market leader Blinkit continues to widen its lead, while Zepto and Instamart are investing aggressively to expand their footprints. At the same time, Amazon India and Flipkart have stepped up their push into rapid deliveries through Now and Minutes.
Against that backdrop, Instamart has sought to differentiate itself by expanding beyond groceries into categories such as electronics, beauty, home essentials and fashion, while focusing on improving unit economics through a broader assortment and private labels rather than pursuing growth at any cost, according to its FY26 annual report.
The strategy has supported rapid growth. Instamart's gross order value rose to ₹2,849 crore in FY26, nearly double the previous year's level, while orders climbed to 412 million. Average monthly transacting users increased nearly 74% year-on-year to 12.3 million, and average order value rose 34.4% to ₹691.
In the March quarter, the business reported revenue of ₹1,057 crore while narrowing losses 4.5% to ₹736 crore.
Rather than matching rivals store for store, Swiggy has said it intends to compete by driving higher throughput, larger basket sizes and better returns from its existing network.
Swiggy is scheduled to report its first-quarter FY27 earnings on 30 July.
Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.
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