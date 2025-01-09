Swiggy to launch standalone app for quick commerce arm Instamart

Swiggy plans to launch a standalone app for its rapid commerce division, Instamart, marking a major step in expanding its quick commerce presence. CEO Sriharsha Majety is optimistic about Instamart's potential to surpass the company's food delivery service.

Swiggy, the Indian food delivery giant, has announced its plans to launch a standalone app for its rapid commerce division, Instamart. The announcement was made on Thursday via a regulatory filing.

The move marks a significant milestone in Swiggy’s efforts to expand its footprint in the quick commerce space, with the company’s CEO and Managing Director, Sriharsha Majety, expressing confidence in Instamart's potential to outpace Swiggy’s core food delivery service.

"While it has been evident for some time that Swiggy Instamart is on course to rival food delivery in terms of scale, recent progress indicates that it could exceed food delivery in both penetration and overall size," Majety said in a statement. He further highlighted the platform's growing popularity, noting its positive reception in new markets and categories. "Instamart could achieve far greater user adoption, surpassing 100 million users," he added.

As per a report from the Economic Times, despite the introduction of a separate app, Instamart will continue to be accessible within the primary Swiggy application, a strategy aimed at leveraging the benefits of a unified platform. Majety elaborated, "Instamart will remain a key feature of the Swiggy app, enabling us to reap the advantages of cross-pollination between services. The standalone app will act as an additional channel, allowing us to reach consumers wherever they are and ensuring we deliver an unparalleled experience in the category."

Instamart, which specialises in delivering groceries and daily essentials within minutes, has seen substantial growth amid rising consumer demand for faster deliveries. The launch of its dedicated app underscores Swiggy’s ambitions to dominate the burgeoning quick commerce market while strengthening its position as a leading player in India’s e-commerce ecosystem.

