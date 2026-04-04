The swimwear market is being transformed as fitness and geopolitical shifts in travel have diverted millions of vacationers to pools and beaches in India. The sector, which nearly doubled to ₹8.5 billion over the last five years, is shedding its seasonal reputation as more people use it as a year-round low-impact cardio exercise.
Swimwear demand surges with rise in fitness swimming and domestic travel
SummaryThe swimwear market has reached ₹8.5 billion, fuelled by a rise in swimming for fitness and a shift toward domestic travel due to the West Asia war. While leader Speedo leans on performance heritage, D2C startups are eating into its market share.
The swimwear market is being transformed as fitness and geopolitical shifts in travel have diverted millions of vacationers to pools and beaches in India. The sector, which nearly doubled to ₹8.5 billion over the last five years, is shedding its seasonal reputation as more people use it as a year-round low-impact cardio exercise.
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