Swimwear demand surges with rise in fitness swimming and domestic travel

The swimwear market is being transformed as fitness and geopolitical shifts in travel have diverted millions of vacationers to pools and beaches in India. The sector, which nearly doubled to ₹8.5 billion over the last five years, is shedding its seasonal reputation as more people use it as a year-round low-impact cardio exercise.
The swimwear market is being transformed as fitness and geopolitical shifts in travel have diverted millions of vacationers to pools and beaches in India. The sector, which nearly doubled to ₹8.5 billion over the last five years, is shedding its seasonal reputation as more people use it as a year-round low-impact cardio exercise.
This surge is bringing a wave of direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms, challenging Speedo's decade-long dominance. Brands like Cava Athleisure and Cuckoo Swimwear are targeting the gaps—specifically, young consumers’ demand for trend-driven, comfortable designs—that legacy performance brands have overlooked.
This surge is bringing a wave of direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms, challenging Speedo's decade-long dominance. Brands like Cava Athleisure and Cuckoo Swimwear are targeting the gaps—specifically, young consumers’ demand for trend-driven, comfortable designs—that legacy performance brands have overlooked.
This shift in interest comes as a ‘geopolitical uptick’ is bringing travel closer to home. The West Asia war is disrupting flights and pushing Indian leisure travellers, who accounted for 14 million outbound departures last year, toward luxury resorts in the country and neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Vietnam.
For market leader Page Industries Ltd, the licensee for Speedo in India, the change is a double-edged sword. While the market is shooting up, entry-level buyers are moving to e-commerce platforms, forcing them to change tack and focus on omnichannel distribution.
Speedo accounts for about 60% of the organized Indian swimwear market, according to industry estimates.
“We definitely saw a gap in the market; it was either very performance-driven or very luxury resort wear that a lot of people in India were not comfortable wearing,” said Shreya Mittal, founder of Cava Athleisure, a Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand that launched its swimwear line recently.
- India’s swimwear market doubled over five years, reaching a valuation of ₹8.5 billion.
- Fitness trends are turning swimming into a year-round, low-impact cardio health workout.
- D2C startups are filling the gap between performance gear and luxury wear.
- The West Asia war is redirecting Indian tourists toward domestic, water-centric resort destinations.
- Leader Speedo is pivoting to quick commerce to combat digital disruption.
Early demand has been encouraging, with the brand seeing 20% sell-through in the first 10 days of launch and an average order value of over ₹5,000, indicating that consumers are willing to spend more for the right product.
New players, digital shift
Other D2C brands like Cuckoo Swimwear are also tapping into this gap with more design-led offerings tailored to Indian consumers. “There is a huge gap in the industry; most of the swimwear is either imported from China or very basic,” said Sarthak Arora, Cuckoo Swimwear co-founder.
“Last year it increased by 30–35% year-on-year (y-o-y), and we expect it to grow the same or even more this year,” Arora said. He said the category grew nearly 35% last year and is projected to maintain or exceed the same pace this year.
Page Industries denies losing market share to rivals but admits its limited D2C reach and the shift of entry-level sales to e-commerce are increasing online competition.
In Q3FY26, Page Industries reported revenue of ₹1,387 crore and a net profit of ₹189.5 crore, down by 7.4% y-o-y.
Speedo plans to retain leadership by leveraging its deep offline network and partnerships with organised fitness and swimming ecosystems.
Speedo entry-level women's swimwear costs about ₹3,500, whereas Cava and Cuckoo swimwear start at about ₹2,500. A Speedo men's swimming boxer costs about ₹1,500, whereas a Cuckoo male boxer is around ₹800. Cava does not have men's swimwear.
“We work very closely with pools like Cult, Basavanagudi Association, Nata Kalappa and many other such organisations across the country,” said Chidambaram Nagasubramaniam, business head of Speedo India, adding that these partnerships help drive new swimmer enrolments and product visibility. The brand also has tie-ups with fitness platform Cult.fit, where its products are available across centres and pools.
“We are present in quick commerce like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and all online platforms like Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart,” he said, adding that its presence across exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand stores and sports retailers gives it wider reach than newer entrants.
Speedo is also relying on its positioning as a performance-led brand to differentiate itself. “We don’t bring so much fashion into our business. Speedo is considered a performance brand,” Nagasubramaniam said. With rising participation in swimming, the company expects category growth to support its leadership, he added.
Rise in domestic travel
India’s swimwear market doubled, to ₹8.5 billion in 2025 from ₹4.3 billion in 2020, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor.
Mint had reported earlier that hotels in India are looking to capitalise on this shift by offering a range of packages, from longer stays to all-inclusive meals, to attract travellers opting for domestic holidays.
“A lot of people going west are now going east, which leaves you with Thailand, Vietnam and India,” said Harshad Daswani, founder of The Beach Company, adding that this has led to a ‘geopolitical uptick’ in demand. He said the shift is also boosting domestic demand, with hotels and resorts emerging as key drivers of swimwear consumption.