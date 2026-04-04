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Swimwear demand surges with rise in fitness swimming and domestic travel

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
3 min read4 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
India’s swimwear market doubled to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.5 billion in 2025 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.3 billion in 2020, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor.
India’s swimwear market doubled to ₹8.5 billion in 2025 from ₹4.3 billion in 2020, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor.
Summary

The swimwear market has reached 8.5 billion, fuelled by a rise in swimming for fitness and a shift toward domestic travel due to the West Asia war. While leader Speedo leans on performance heritage, D2C startups are eating into its market share.

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The swimwear market is being transformed as fitness and geopolitical shifts in travel have diverted millions of vacationers to pools and beaches in India. The sector, which nearly doubled to 8.5 billion over the last five years, is shedding its seasonal reputation as more people use it as a year-round low-impact cardio exercise.

The swimwear market is being transformed as fitness and geopolitical shifts in travel have diverted millions of vacationers to pools and beaches in India. The sector, which nearly doubled to 8.5 billion over the last five years, is shedding its seasonal reputation as more people use it as a year-round low-impact cardio exercise.

This surge is bringing a wave of direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms, challenging Speedo's decade-long dominance. Brands like Cava Athleisure and Cuckoo Swimwear are targeting the gaps—specifically, young consumers’ demand for trend-driven, comfortable designs—that legacy performance brands have overlooked.

This surge is bringing a wave of direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms, challenging Speedo's decade-long dominance. Brands like Cava Athleisure and Cuckoo Swimwear are targeting the gaps—specifically, young consumers’ demand for trend-driven, comfortable designs—that legacy performance brands have overlooked.

This shift in interest comes as a ‘geopolitical uptick’ is bringing travel closer to home. The West Asia war is disrupting flights and pushing Indian leisure travellers, who accounted for 14 million outbound departures last year, toward luxury resorts in the country and neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Vietnam.

Also Read | Erratic winter puts clothing retailers on thin ice for a second straight year

For market leader Page Industries Ltd, the licensee for Speedo in India, the change is a double-edged sword. While the market is shooting up, entry-level buyers are moving to e-commerce platforms, forcing them to change tack and focus on omnichannel distribution.

Speedo accounts for about 60% of the organized Indian swimwear market, according to industry estimates.

“We definitely saw a gap in the market; it was either very performance-driven or very luxury resort wear that a lot of people in India were not comfortable wearing,” said Shreya Mittal, founder of Cava Athleisure, a Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand that launched its swimwear line recently.

Key Takeaways
  • India’s swimwear market doubled over five years, reaching a valuation of ₹8.5 billion.
  • Fitness trends are turning swimming into a year-round, low-impact cardio health workout.
  • D2C startups are filling the gap between performance gear and luxury wear.
  • The West Asia war is redirecting Indian tourists toward domestic, water-centric resort destinations.
  • Leader Speedo is pivoting to quick commerce to combat digital disruption.

Early demand has been encouraging, with the brand seeing 20% sell-through in the first 10 days of launch and an average order value of over 5,000, indicating that consumers are willing to spend more for the right product.

New players, digital shift

Other D2C brands like Cuckoo Swimwear are also tapping into this gap with more design-led offerings tailored to Indian consumers. “There is a huge gap in the industry; most of the swimwear is either imported from China or very basic,” said Sarthak Arora, Cuckoo Swimwear co-founder.

“Last year it increased by 30–35% year-on-year (y-o-y), and we expect it to grow the same or even more this year,” Arora said. He said the category grew nearly 35% last year and is projected to maintain or exceed the same pace this year.

Page Industries denies losing market share to rivals but admits its limited D2C reach and the shift of entry-level sales to e-commerce are increasing online competition.

Also Read | Centre aligns kids’ apparel standards with global benchmarks

In Q3FY26, Page Industries reported revenue of 1,387 crore and a net profit of 189.5 crore, down by 7.4% y-o-y.

Speedo plans to retain leadership by leveraging its deep offline network and partnerships with organised fitness and swimming ecosystems.

Speedo entry-level women's swimwear costs about 3,500, whereas Cava and Cuckoo swimwear start at about 2,500. A Speedo men's swimming boxer costs about 1,500, whereas a Cuckoo male boxer is around 800. Cava does not have men's swimwear.

“We work very closely with pools like Cult, Basavanagudi Association, Nata Kalappa and many other such organisations across the country,” said Chidambaram Nagasubramaniam, business head of Speedo India, adding that these partnerships help drive new swimmer enrolments and product visibility. The brand also has tie-ups with fitness platform Cult.fit, where its products are available across centres and pools.

“We are present in quick commerce like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and all online platforms like Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart,” he said, adding that its presence across exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand stores and sports retailers gives it wider reach than newer entrants.

Speedo is also relying on its positioning as a performance-led brand to differentiate itself. “We don’t bring so much fashion into our business. Speedo is considered a performance brand,” Nagasubramaniam said. With rising participation in swimming, the company expects category growth to support its leadership, he added.

Also Read | Adaptive clothing: How some brands are making fashion fun for the disabled

Rise in domestic travel

India’s swimwear market doubled, to 8.5 billion in 2025 from 4.3 billion in 2020, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor.

Mint had reported earlier that hotels in India are looking to capitalise on this shift by offering a range of packages, from longer stays to all-inclusive meals, to attract travellers opting for domestic holidays.

“A lot of people going west are now going east, which leaves you with Thailand, Vietnam and India,” said Harshad Daswani, founder of The Beach Company, adding that this has led to a ‘geopolitical uptick’ in demand. He said the shift is also boosting domestic demand, with hotels and resorts emerging as key drivers of swimwear consumption.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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HomeCompaniesSwimwear demand surges with rise in fitness swimming and domestic travel

Swimwear demand surges with rise in fitness swimming and domestic travel

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
3 min read4 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
India’s swimwear market doubled to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.5 billion in 2025 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.3 billion in 2020, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor.
India’s swimwear market doubled to ₹8.5 billion in 2025 from ₹4.3 billion in 2020, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor.
Summary

The swimwear market has reached 8.5 billion, fuelled by a rise in swimming for fitness and a shift toward domestic travel due to the West Asia war. While leader Speedo leans on performance heritage, D2C startups are eating into its market share.

Gift this article

The swimwear market is being transformed as fitness and geopolitical shifts in travel have diverted millions of vacationers to pools and beaches in India. The sector, which nearly doubled to 8.5 billion over the last five years, is shedding its seasonal reputation as more people use it as a year-round low-impact cardio exercise.

The swimwear market is being transformed as fitness and geopolitical shifts in travel have diverted millions of vacationers to pools and beaches in India. The sector, which nearly doubled to 8.5 billion over the last five years, is shedding its seasonal reputation as more people use it as a year-round low-impact cardio exercise.

This surge is bringing a wave of direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms, challenging Speedo's decade-long dominance. Brands like Cava Athleisure and Cuckoo Swimwear are targeting the gaps—specifically, young consumers’ demand for trend-driven, comfortable designs—that legacy performance brands have overlooked.

This surge is bringing a wave of direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms, challenging Speedo's decade-long dominance. Brands like Cava Athleisure and Cuckoo Swimwear are targeting the gaps—specifically, young consumers’ demand for trend-driven, comfortable designs—that legacy performance brands have overlooked.

This shift in interest comes as a ‘geopolitical uptick’ is bringing travel closer to home. The West Asia war is disrupting flights and pushing Indian leisure travellers, who accounted for 14 million outbound departures last year, toward luxury resorts in the country and neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Vietnam.

Also Read | Erratic winter puts clothing retailers on thin ice for a second straight year

For market leader Page Industries Ltd, the licensee for Speedo in India, the change is a double-edged sword. While the market is shooting up, entry-level buyers are moving to e-commerce platforms, forcing them to change tack and focus on omnichannel distribution.

Speedo accounts for about 60% of the organized Indian swimwear market, according to industry estimates.

“We definitely saw a gap in the market; it was either very performance-driven or very luxury resort wear that a lot of people in India were not comfortable wearing,” said Shreya Mittal, founder of Cava Athleisure, a Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand that launched its swimwear line recently.

Key Takeaways
  • India’s swimwear market doubled over five years, reaching a valuation of ₹8.5 billion.
  • Fitness trends are turning swimming into a year-round, low-impact cardio health workout.
  • D2C startups are filling the gap between performance gear and luxury wear.
  • The West Asia war is redirecting Indian tourists toward domestic, water-centric resort destinations.
  • Leader Speedo is pivoting to quick commerce to combat digital disruption.

Early demand has been encouraging, with the brand seeing 20% sell-through in the first 10 days of launch and an average order value of over 5,000, indicating that consumers are willing to spend more for the right product.

New players, digital shift

Other D2C brands like Cuckoo Swimwear are also tapping into this gap with more design-led offerings tailored to Indian consumers. “There is a huge gap in the industry; most of the swimwear is either imported from China or very basic,” said Sarthak Arora, Cuckoo Swimwear co-founder.

“Last year it increased by 30–35% year-on-year (y-o-y), and we expect it to grow the same or even more this year,” Arora said. He said the category grew nearly 35% last year and is projected to maintain or exceed the same pace this year.

Page Industries denies losing market share to rivals but admits its limited D2C reach and the shift of entry-level sales to e-commerce are increasing online competition.

Also Read | Centre aligns kids’ apparel standards with global benchmarks

In Q3FY26, Page Industries reported revenue of 1,387 crore and a net profit of 189.5 crore, down by 7.4% y-o-y.

Speedo plans to retain leadership by leveraging its deep offline network and partnerships with organised fitness and swimming ecosystems.

Speedo entry-level women's swimwear costs about 3,500, whereas Cava and Cuckoo swimwear start at about 2,500. A Speedo men's swimming boxer costs about 1,500, whereas a Cuckoo male boxer is around 800. Cava does not have men's swimwear.

“We work very closely with pools like Cult, Basavanagudi Association, Nata Kalappa and many other such organisations across the country,” said Chidambaram Nagasubramaniam, business head of Speedo India, adding that these partnerships help drive new swimmer enrolments and product visibility. The brand also has tie-ups with fitness platform Cult.fit, where its products are available across centres and pools.

“We are present in quick commerce like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and all online platforms like Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart,” he said, adding that its presence across exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand stores and sports retailers gives it wider reach than newer entrants.

Speedo is also relying on its positioning as a performance-led brand to differentiate itself. “We don’t bring so much fashion into our business. Speedo is considered a performance brand,” Nagasubramaniam said. With rising participation in swimming, the company expects category growth to support its leadership, he added.

Also Read | Adaptive clothing: How some brands are making fashion fun for the disabled

Rise in domestic travel

India’s swimwear market doubled, to 8.5 billion in 2025 from 4.3 billion in 2020, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor.

Mint had reported earlier that hotels in India are looking to capitalise on this shift by offering a range of packages, from longer stays to all-inclusive meals, to attract travellers opting for domestic holidays.

“A lot of people going west are now going east, which leaves you with Thailand, Vietnam and India,” said Harshad Daswani, founder of The Beach Company, adding that this has led to a ‘geopolitical uptick’ in demand. He said the shift is also boosting domestic demand, with hotels and resorts emerging as key drivers of swimwear consumption.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesSwimwear demand surges with rise in fitness swimming and domestic travel
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