Companies
New 10-minute food delivery startups emerge in India, targeting impulsive consumers
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 28 Nov 2024, 02:46 PM IST
SummaryNew players are looking to emulate the learnings from older, well-established players like Swiggy and Zomato, which started humbly and grew into well-capitalised, listed companies within a decade.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New 10-minute food delivery companies such as Swish and Zing have emerged in India, eager to replicate the success of Zomato and recently listed Swiggy in a sector that is increasingly catering to the urgent cravings of customers in cities and semi-urban areas across the country.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less