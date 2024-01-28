Swiss chocolatier Läderach eyes expansion in India
CEO Johannes Läderach sees free trade agreement between India and Switzerland will help reduce complex import duties
India's burgeoning appetite for luxury, particularly Western-inspired trends, has caught the eye of Swiss chocolatier Läderach, which controls about 5% of the entire Swiss chocolate market. Landing in Delhi just eight months ago, the brand faces stiff competition and complex import duties, but still sees immense potential in the market and expects to open at least half a dozen stores in the next two years.