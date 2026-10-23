TA Associates-backed OmniActive explores $200-300 million IPO at $1 bn valuation

Sanjaya Mariwala-led OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd (OHTL) has begun discussions with bankers to explore an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise $200-300 million and value the nutraceutical company at nearly $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.
The talks are still at an exploratory stage, and the IPO could be a mix of fresh capital issuance and an offer for sale by existing majority investor TA Associates and the promoter group, one of the two people cited earlier said, both speaking on condition of anonymity.