On the question of whether Tafe would like to increase its stake in Agco, which had a market cap of $7.3 billion as of 4 October, Kesavan said Tafe has written to all shareholders, highlighting its concerns. However, he reiterated a standstill agreement limits Tafe from owning more shares in Agco. “Please remember Tafe has not sold a single share since we invested in Agco in 2012. The commercial matters are sub-judice as it is in court, and I am afraid I cannot comment on these," he said.