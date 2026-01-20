Ghosh enters a role that has seen significant churn since 2020. He follows Sanjay Behl, who stepped down that year, and Joe Kuruvilla, who took over shortly after only to quit by the end of 2021. In 2022, Sunil Kataria was appointed CEO and MD; he steered the business through its demerger but resigned in April last year. Since then, Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director of Raymond Ltd, has been running operations.