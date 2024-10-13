Taking a lesson from Barbie, Mattel builds a more nimble supply chain
Liz Young , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Oct 2024, 06:15 PM IST
SummaryThe toy maker is shuttering some plants and trimming product lines as it tries to respond more quickly to consumer demand.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When “Weird Barbie" became an unexpected breakout hit of the “Barbie" movie last year, Mattel kicked its new supply chain strategy into action.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less