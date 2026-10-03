Not lack of talent, senior business leaders point to these key factors posing obstacles...

As many as 59% of senior business leaders said changing priorities and shifting business requirements are the biggest obstacle to execution, and while another 36% pointed to processes, systems or ways of working that have not kept pace. In comparison, only 5% feel lack of the right capabilities or talent created a drag.
A survey released by Biz Staffing Comrade on Friday, 2 October, noted that as organisations push to grow and transform, talent is no longer seen as the biggest barrier to execution.
Insight from an executive masterclass which brought together senior HR leaders showed organisations rarely fail for lack of talent, funding or intent. The space between strategy and behaviour causes the biggest drag on delivering priorities.
“Shifting priorities are now a constant in business, not a temporary disruption. The organisations that execute well are not the ones that hire fastest, but the ones that build enough flexibility into their teams, processes and systems to absorb change without losing momentum,” said Jasvinder Bedi, Managing Partner, Biz Staffing Comrade.
This means, over nine in ten leaders believe transformation falters on the people side, not the technology. The finding is consistent with Biz Staffing Comrade's 2025 HR Leaders' Roundtable on 'The Human Enterprise in an AI World', where 27.3% of HR leaders cited inadequate communication and change management as a key barrier to AI adoption, second only to a lack of trust in AI-driven decisions, the report added.
Puneet Arora, Managing Partner at Biz Staffing Comrade said that companies are budgeting carefully for technology but treating adoption as an afterthought. “When half of all leaders say change management is the most underestimated part of transformation, the message is clear: the return on AI will depend on how well roles, skills and ways of working are redesigned around it,” he added.
Asked what would become the biggest constraint if their organisation had to grow 2x in three years —
“Talent acquisition is evolving from a hiring function into a capability function. Our clients are no longer asking us only to fill roles. They want help identifying the capabilities their next phase of growth will require, and deciding whether to hire, develop or redeploy talent to build them,” said Aditi Rana, Managing Partner, Biz Staffing Comrade.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.