New Delhi: As India's job market battle intensifies, top tech firms are swapping staid job ads for influencer-marketing campaigns on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. Creators with millions of followers now spotlight job openings and work cultures, turning a single video into a flood of thousands of applications.
Talent wars heat up: tech giants turn to influencers for viral job hunts on social media
SummaryIndia’s top tech firms are partnering with social media influencers to run viral recruitment campaigns targeting Gen Z and AI talent. These high-paying collaborations are evolving to include ‘internal influencers’ as companies prioritize authenticity over traditional ads.
New Delhi: As India's job market battle intensifies, top tech firms are swapping staid job ads for influencer-marketing campaigns on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. Creators with millions of followers now spotlight job openings and work cultures, turning a single video into a flood of thousands of applications.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More