Talent wars heat up: tech giants turn to influencers for viral job hunts on social media

New Delhi: As India's job market battle intensifies, top tech firms are swapping staid job ads for influencer-marketing campaigns on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. Creators with millions of followers now spotlight job openings and work cultures, turning a single video into a flood of thousands of applications.
Companies like Atlassian, 7-Eleven GCC, Octa, EPAM Systems, ServiceNow, Intuit, ZS Associates, and Infosys are leading this charge, betting on niche influencers’ social media reach to lure talent in a hyper-competitive landscape.
“For us, it’s about visibility in the right places where top tech talent is consuming content. The primary goal is a long-term lift in technical sentiment,” Intuit, an American financial software company, wrote in an email replying to queries sent by Mint.
Companies use influencers to craft reputations for positive, attractive workplaces—targeting creators whose followers align with specific hiring needs, such as tech and AI professionals—to draw in candidates with maximum relevance and reach.
Intuit’s spokesperson explained that the company prioritizes technical authority over reach by partnering with influencers in the AI and software engineering sectors. By selecting creators who focus on coding and innovation, they reach trusted developer communities where brand alignment and relevance matter more than follower counts.
Targeting communities
Creators eagerly amplify corporate gigs, blending recruitment campaigns with their personal brands for lucrative paydays.
“Influencers can make up to ₹10-20 lakh in one recruitment marketing campaign by making a video about the work culture at the company and selling its usage rights to the company,” said Ishan Sharma, a creator focused on tech and AI content since 2020 with over 1.2 million Instagram followers.
Sharma noted that the popularity of recruitment marketing has surged, with opportunities now arriving as often as once every 3 months—though far less frequently than the 10-15 product marketing deals he lands on average each month. These campaigns pack a punch: one recent collaboration drove 8,000 job applications, which he tracked.
Sharma said that companies are prioritizing candidates with 0–5 years of experience who can evolve alongside tech advancements. He noted that his community, made up of tech learners, is well positioned to meet this corporate need.
By providing a raw and honest perspective on different workplaces, influencers serve as credible intermediaries who are more relatable to candidates than corporate marketing, he explained.
Another creator from the tech and engineering domain, Arsh Goyal, who has over 4.86 lakh followers on Instagram, highlighted that the payouts from advertising a company's job are no different from those for marketing its products. “What changes is the call to action. Here, instead of asking people to buy the products, we are recommending suitable candidates to head to the careers portal and apply for the job,” Goyal said.
- Tech firms use influencers to bypass traditional, "staid" job advertisements.
- Single influencer campaigns can generate over 8,000 job applications.
- Creators earn up to ₹20 lakh per recruitment marketing video.
- LinkedIn and Instagram serve different roles in modern hiring strategies.
- Companies are increasingly turning employees into "internal influencers" for authenticity.
Recruitment marketing takes place across social media platforms.
Multi-platform approach
Apart from Instagram and YouTube, where creators thrive on short-form virality, LinkedIn emerges as a pivotal platform for recruitment marketing. As a professional network, it drives engagement, follower growth, and authentic career narratives, complementing visual platforms to reach ambitious tech talent across freshers to mid-level roles.
Chetana Parashar, head-human resources at 7-Eleven Global Solution Center, explained that while Instagram is ideal for driving engagement through cultural reels, LinkedIn is the better choice for reaching professionals seeking new career opportunities.
“We usually choose a platform depending on what we want to achieve through our campaign,” she said, noting that the strongest response is from early-career individuals, between nil and 5 years of experience, who consume content around their careers through social media.
Offices are now filled with all ages, and the old-school idea of working for one boss forever is totally out, said Kartik Narayan, chief executive officer of the job platform Apna, adding that instead of just chasing fast money, young people want jobs that match their values and offer more flexibility.
"This means companies should use social media smartly—not just to grab attention, but to honestly show how their culture, from time-tested principles to fresh benefits, fits into employees' full lives and creates real connection," he said.
Further, 7-Eleven Global's Parashar said that recruitment is shifting toward authenticity. While external creators like podcasters and influencers are being utilized to build brand narratives, she said there was a move toward showcasing staff, whose personal stories about company culture are seen as more credible and impactful.
In effect, Narayan said social media builds the brand, but companies prefer proven channels for hiring.